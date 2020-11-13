TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sandhill cranes are back in Arizona for the winter, and they are here to stay for a few months.
Thousands of these beautiful birds returned to their wintering grounds at the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area in southeast Arizona.
The cranes are expected to stay until sometime between Febraury and March- close to Spring.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department says by April, the cranes will make their way to their northern nesting grounds- some as far as Siberia.
The best time to view the cranes is 30 minutes before and after sunrise, just before they leave to feed in the morning. And they usually return to their wildlife area before noon, where they will remain for the rest of the day.
The department says it cannot assure daily live streams of the birds, but you can always check their webcam list of wildlife by following [this link].
