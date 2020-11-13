Sen. Martha McSally concedes loss to Democrat Mark Kelly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly two weeks after the election, Sen. Martha McSally released a statement on her bid, and subsequent loss, for the Senate.
In a statement sent Friday, Nov. 13, McSally wrote that she called Mark Kelly, the Democrat who unseated her in this election, to congratulate him on his win.
Read her full statement, here.
In response, Gov. Doug Ducey thanked McSally for her service, calling her a “true patriot" who broke barriers in office.
In the same thread, Ducey congratulated Kelly on his win and said he looks forward to working with him in the near future.
McSally garnered more than 1.6 million votes to keep her in the Senate, however, it was not enough to defeat Kelly, who took more than 1.7 million votes according to the latest results.
This election comes after she lost to another Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, in the 2018 general election. However, not long after that, Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate to fill the seat of late Sen. John McCain (R), who died just before the election.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.