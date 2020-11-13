Tougher enforcement on restrictions likely as COVID-19 cases soar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported again today across Arizona. It’s the second time in a week the state has seen a number like that, and it’s a worrying number to public health officials.
“We are on high alert, and we’re encouraging everyone to not to let their guard down,” Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state health department, said.
Heading into the holidays, Christ is concerned with our spike. Arizona is reaching a substantial rate of spread and, with the positivity rate approaching ten percent, Christ said certain measures may have to be taken.
“We’re reviewing all of our options, including things like looking at increasing enforcement with establishments that aren’t complying with the requirements all the way to any type of restriction we could put,” Christ said.
While the state looks to increase the enforcement of restrictions— Pima County is urgently asking people to mask up and spread out.
“We are really trying to encourage people to practice all those safety measures we’ve been talking about for the last several months,” said Paula Mandel, deputy director for PCHD. “Each week is a little different. So, what may be a decision this week, could be totally different next week.”
More than 2,000 cases have been reported just in Pima County since the start of the month. The first week of November had the same level of cases we saw during the beginning weeks of June. Hospitalizations are on the rise, too, with 75 hospitalizations in Pima County last week alone. PCHD said this is the highest one week total since the large spike in cases over the summer.
“The increasing numbers and percent positivity have us extremely concerned,” Christ said.
Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said in a written statement: “We need people to take the extra steps that we know can help slow the spread of the virus. We will continue to struggle to keep people healthy and out of the hospital if we can’t get these numbers down.”
They’re asking people to continue to follow these tips:
· Wear a mask anytime you are around people who you don’t live with
· Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer
· Maintain at least 6 feet of space from others
· Protect those at most risk of complications from the virus by limiting visits and other physical contact with family members who are elderly or have other health conditions
