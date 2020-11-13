Tropical Storm Iota expected to strenghten to hurricane status

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic this year and it’s not over just yet, as forecasters expect Tropical Storm Iota to develop to hurricane status.
Iota is located in the Carribean Sea and is making its way west towards the coast of Central America.
Meteorologists predict Iota will impact portions of Honduras and Nicaragua beginning Sunday night or Monday morning.
Current winds are estimated at 40 mph, and are expected to strenghten to 100-120 mph.
Threats include dengerous wind, storm surge and heavy rain for those areas.
