Typhoon Vamco kills at least 39 in the Philippines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents in the Philippines are suffering the damage caused by the devastating Typhoon Vamco.
People living in the worst-hit suburbs in Manila returned to their homes, Friday, after Vamco’s torrential rains and winds killed at least 39 people and left dozens missing.
Vamco is said to be the deadliest storm to hit the Philippines in 2020, right after Typhoon Goni hit the country earlier in Novemeber and killed 25 people.
Sources say about half-a-million households in and around the Manila capital were without power, Friday, and virtual classes and government work was suspended in the city of Luzon, home to half of the Philippines' population.
Vamco is forecast to travel over the Philippines and make landfall in Vietnam, Saturday, where floods and mudslides caused by other storms killed at least 160 people in October.
