Eastbound I-10 closed near Milepost 293 due to crash and vehicle fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, the eastbound lanes on Interstate-10 are closed due to a crash and vehicle fire at Milepost 293, just west of Empirita Road.
This information coming from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The Department of Public Safety has confirmed that the vehicle caught on fire is a semi.
There is not an estimated reopening time at the moment, but we will keep you updated when that happens.
For now, try and avoid driving through the eastbound lanes until further notice.
Westbound lanes are unaffected.
