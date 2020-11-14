FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy this weekend. A mid-November heat wave is around the corner!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A very strong warming trend begins on Sunday. High pressure builds over the area pushing our high temperatures to or near records next week. Long range models indicate a trough developing by next weekend. That will put an end to the heat streak and bring gusty winds.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloud to mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.