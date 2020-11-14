Local community organizer raises funds for family in Honduras after Hurricane Eta devastation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local community organizer is raising funds for his community and family back in his homeland of Honduras after Hurricane Eta devastated the country and left hundreds without homes or food.
Tito Romero jumped into action watching the hurricane lash through his beloved neighborhood. He began receiving donations from people in Tucson and from outside the city.
“So far for the first round, I raised $1,450, and right now for the second round I’m up to $700," said Romero.
Romero said the money is being used to buy the basic necessities to feed people. And although Romero is thousands of miles away from his community, he feels the events that are happening in Honduras- close to his heart.
“It’s sad to see all the flooding and the destruction happening on the family property, because that’s my tata’s hard work,” said Romero.
Romero tells News 13 that he will continue raising funds to send to Honduras to bring hope to those who have been impacted by the aftermath of Hurricane Eta.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.