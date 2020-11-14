Marie Antoinette’s shoe to be auctioned in France

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re familiar with Marie Antoinette, here’s a story that might spark your interest.
A silk shoe that once belonged to the last Queen of France will be auctioned in Versailles this weekend, with an estimated starting bid of 10,000 euros.
The shoe is made of silk and young goat skin, has a slightly shredded tip and measures almost 9 inches with an approximate 2-inch heel.
Marie Antoinette became famous for her reputable extravagance and she became the wife of King Louis XVI at the young age of 14.
Both the king and queen were executed by guillotine in 1973 after the French Revolution.
