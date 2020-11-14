More than 100 coffins on display in Egypt dating back 25,000 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now this is something you don’t see every day, and its quite amazing- more than 100 coffins were on display in Egypt, Saturday, and they date back 25,000 years.
The coffins are said to belong to Egypt’s 6th Dynasty and they are very well-preserved. Just look at the finely painted details on them.
Antique specialist Mostafa Waziri says it’s very unusual to find coffins in such good quality, and he suggests they belonged to higher-ranking families from that time.
Back in August, 59 of these coffins were unearthed at the UNESCO world heritage site in the Saqqara Necropolis, and archaeologists expect many more treasures to be found.
The coffins, plus associated mummies and artifacts, will go on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is expected to open next year.
