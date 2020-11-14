State routes begin to close as winter draws near in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With winter in the horizon, the Arizona Department of Transportation is taking precautions by closing off certain state routes that can become dangerous during colder temperatures.
As of Monday, Nov. 16th, State Route 473 around the White Mountains and State Route 366 near Mount Graham (Swift Trail) will be closed to travelers.
And there are other state routes awaiting closures.
State Route 67 leading to the north rim of the Grand Canyon will close on Dec. 1st, and State Routes 261 and 273 in the White Mountains will close on Dec. 31st.
ADOT says these closures are due to the significant amount of snowfall that is typical in these areas during the winter season, and they could possibly go into effect much sooner if temperatures cool quicker.
The department has not set a reopening date, but closures are usually lifted come spring.
ADOT advises those traveling around these areas to pack an emergency kit with extra blankets and water, along with checking road conditions prior to travel.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.