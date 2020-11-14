USC Trojans win against the Arizona Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona had a very exciting game against its rival today, The University of Southern California.
FINAL RESULT
That is game! The final result is victory for the University of Southern California Trojans against the University of Arizona Wildcats.
The final score: 34-30, and a very exciting game indeed.
4TH QUARTER- THE FINAL STRETCH
With the end of the game fast approaching, the Trojans are leading the game after being briefly surpassed by the Wildcats.
This after a 7-point recovery by the University of Arizona that put the Wildcats in the lead for only seconds.
The Trojans had briefly surpassed the U of A after a 7-point score that turned the game in favor of Southern Califronia 27-23.
A very energetic 4th quarter.
The current score is 34-30, with the Southern Califronia leading the game.
HALFTIME UPDATE
At halftime, USC was leading the game against the U of A, 17-13.
During the 1st quarter, the Trojans led 10-7, and then again in the 2nd quarter with 7-6.
But the game is equally matched now, with the Trojans scoring 3 points in the 3rd quarter and the Arizona Wildcats scoring 7 points.
It’s still anyone’s game with one quarter left to play.
Stay tuned for updates. Game on!
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.