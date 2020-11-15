Border agents seize fentanyl pills worth over $18,000 at Yuma Sector

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station arrested two U.S. citizens after finding over a pound of fentanyl pills hidden under the passenger seat of a car they were driving through the I-8 immigration checkpoint Thursday morning.
Agents sent a Chevrolet Malibu to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at 10 a.m. following a canine alert on Nov. 12. While in secondary inspection, officials say a search of the vehicle revealed two plastic bags full of fentanyl pills wrapped in a hospital gown and hidden under the front passenger seat.
The fentanyl pills, which weighed 1.276 pounds, are said to be valued at $18,500.
Agents arrested the two vehicle occupants and seized the narcotics along with the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.