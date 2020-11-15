FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The warm up that began today will carry us through much of next week with temperatures ranging from the upper-80s to the lower-90s. A few daily records will be in jeopardy.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime highs will be running about 15 degrees warmer than where we should be for mid-November thanks to high pressure. Temperatures well gradually decline as we head into next weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloud to mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the upper-70s.
