FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The warm up that began today will carry us through much of next week with temperatures ranging from the upper-80s to the lower-90s. A few daily records will be in jeopardy.

KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Nov. 15
By Jaclyn Selesky | November 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM MST - Updated November 15 at 10:30 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime highs will be running about 15 degrees warmer than where we should be for mid-November thanks to high pressure. Temperatures well gradually decline as we head into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloud to mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the upper-70s.

