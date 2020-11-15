Three new COVID-19 testing sites scheduled to open in the coming weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department, Pima Community College (PCC) and Arizona State University (ASU) are opening three new COVID-19 testing sites across Tucson over the next few weeks.
These locations are also offering testing via sputum, or spit samples instead of the nasopharyngeal test that reaches the back of the nasal canal.
The PCC locations host the ASU laboratory’s collections starting on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at PCC-West Campus.
Registration is required ahead of time. Patients must be 5-years or older. Each site will run from 9 a.m. - noon.
- Pima Community College West Campus (PCC-W) 2202 W. Anklam Rd., Tucson 85709(Use the Anklam Road entrance.)
- Mondays, except national holidays and Dec. 28, 2020
- Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus (PCC-DV) 5901 S. Calle Santa Crux, Tucson, AZ 85709(Use South Calle Santa Cruz entrance near the large parking lot.)
- Wednesdays, except national holidays and Dec. 30, 2020
- Pima Community College East Campus (PCC-E) 8181 E. Irvington Rd., Tucson, AZ 85709 (Use South Fred Enke Entrance.)
- Fridays, except national holidays
The Health Department will provide the logistical supplies (tents, barricades, etc.). PCC is providing signage, security, and traffic control on event days.
Pima Community College nursing students and faculty have agreed to volunteer to support the COVID-19 saliva testing activities at PCC’s West, Desert Vista, and East campuses.
Groups of 12 student volunteers will be deployed to each testing site.
To register for these or any other Health Department COVID-19 testing locations, visit pima.gov/covid19testing.
