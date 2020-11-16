Arizona State at Colorado game cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

As we announced Friday for our contest against Cal, the number of positive cases in the last few days has put our team below the Pac-12′s minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes under the league’s game cancellation policy. Unfortunately we are in the same situation for this week’s scheduled game with CU. We have consulted with the Conference and Colorado officials and have decided to make this prompt announcement so alternative scheduling options can be considered in the overall interests of the Conference and our peer student-athletes and coaches.