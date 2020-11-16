COVID-19 vaccine test subjects weighed risks, rolled up their sleeves

They are just two of the tens of thousands of people across the country who have volunteered to be test subjects for pharmaceutical companies racing to come up with a vaccine to fight the coronavirus that had infected 10.7 million and killed 244,269 Americans as of Friday, Nov. 13, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Arizona officials reported 269,577 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,257 had died from it as of Friday.