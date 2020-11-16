Deadline approaching to remove campaign signs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The deadline to remove campaign signs in Tucson is Wednesday, November 18.
Any signs still up on Thursday, November 19 can be reported to the City of Tucson’s Code Enforcement Division for investigation.
The campaign will be contacted first and the city may issue a notice of violation.
If signs are not removed by the follow-up investigation, a civil citation may be issued.
Anyone found responsible can be fined, and that amount is determined by the presiding judge.
City leaders said no citations were issued in Tucson after the last general election.
Code enforcement said most signs were removed and the remaining few were picked up and held until the related campaign could be contacted.
