Douglas Unified School District to go remote for two weeks following spike in COVID-19 cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, all Douglas Unified School District staff will work remotely until the end of the month to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Ana Samaniego made the decision in a letter to the district’s community, citing a spike in coronavirus cases among staff. Both students and staff can return to the classroom Tuesday, Dec. 1.
During the two-week remote period, the district will not serve meals to students, according to the superintendent’s letter.
Read the full letter below:
