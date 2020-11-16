Douglas Unified School District to go remote for two weeks following spike in COVID-19 cases

By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM MST - Updated November 16 at 5:13 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, all Douglas Unified School District staff will work remotely until the end of the month to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Ana Samaniego made the decision in a letter to the district’s community, citing a spike in coronavirus cases among staff. Both students and staff can return to the classroom Tuesday, Dec. 1.

During the two-week remote period, the district will not serve meals to students, according to the superintendent’s letter.

Read the full letter below:

DistrictQuarantine-111620 by Lauren Renteria on Scribd

