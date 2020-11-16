Environmental cleanup of Three R Mine scheduled for November 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Environmental cleanup of the abandoned Three R Mine is planned to begin on November 16, 2020. The project area is located southeast of Tucson at the end of Forest Road (FR) 215 on private and National Forest System lands.
Past mining operations left the site littered with approximately 9,200 cubic yards of mine waste material containing concentrations of arsenic, copper, cadmium, and other heavy metals according to officials.
“We value the land and the people in and surrounding the Coronado National Forest,” said Hailey Stock, Environmental Engineer. “Cleaning-up abandoned mines is one of the ways in which we demonstrate our commitment to community and environmental health.”
Tetra Tech, the contractor on the project, will mobilize construction equipment during the week of Nov. 16, removing mine waste material out of the drainage, re-grading, and constructing erosion control measures in the drainage channels.
Heavy construction equipment is scheduled to be in the immediate and surrounding areas of the project areas; therefore, FR 215 will be closed 0.7 miles past the junction with FR 4679 at its terminus at the private land boundary.
Details of each closure can be found on the Coronado National Forest website.
The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2021.
