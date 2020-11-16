FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Most 90° days ever recorded?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a strong possibility that Tucson will tie 2017 record for the most 90 degree days in a year by the time we reach the end of the week. High pressure building into the region will bring record breaking temperatures (~90 degrees) through the whole work week. For the weekend, temperatures will cool down closer to the average in the low 70s. Things stay dry. Wind will pick up as a front swings through Arizona Saturday.