New program provides stable housing for pregnant and parenting teenagers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each year, an estimated 4.2 million youth and young adults experience homelessness in the U.S. according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
To make circumstances even more difficult, some of those teenagers are expecting mothers. That’s why Arizona Youth Partnership (AZYP) launched a new program.
“It’s pretty exciting for these girls who, in the past, haven’t had stable housing,” said Laura Pedersen, the Chief Initiative Officer at AZYP.
Pedersen is a nurse turned youth advocate. Her passion for her job is the driving force behind the “Starting Out Right for Homeless Parenting Youth” program.
“It looks similar to foster care,” she said.
Pedersen and her team are seeking “host homes” for homeless pregnant and parenting women between the ages of 16 and 21 (and their infants). They will need to be placed for up to two years.
“The research says it takes about 18 to 21 months to truly stabilize somebody who has experienced homelessness,” said Pedersen. “They need somebody who has a loving, giving heart and an extra bedroom and food in the home.”
AZYP case manager, Alexandra Harris, says meeting these basic needs can make a huge difference.
“When you don’t have a safe place, you don’t have a trusted person to talk to, it’s not about graduating high school, it’s not about finding a job … it’s about finding somewhere to sleep,” she said.
Once they are in a safe home, Harris works closely with the pregnant and parenting women to make sure they continue their education. She also makes sure their child’s needs are met.
“I absolutely think this is life-changing and life-saving,” Harris said. “That cycle of poverty and abuse will just keep on turning until it’s stopped by a positive force.”
“The brain development that’s happening early on is so critical,” said Pedersen. “If a child is in a stable living environment with their parent, they are going to do so much better with their own development.”
AZYP recently began placing women in homes, and already staff say they’ve seen success.
“[It] just opens up a much brighter future,” said Harris, “and a lot of these women haven’t had a lot of brightness in their life.”
AZYP is still looking for host homes in Pima County. For more information about the program, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.