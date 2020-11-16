Salvation Army to make 36th annual Thanksgiving dinner a drive-thru event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army is planning to continue their free Thanksgiving dinner tradition this year with a drive-thru event.
“We want the community to know what types of resources we provide for those in need. This could not be done without the support from the people in Tucson,” said Captain David Oh, The Salvation Army area coordinator.
Thanksgiving dinner will take place Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Demetrius Greek Church on 1145 E Ft. Lowell Road.
For more information or to schedule a delivery, visit the Salvation Army website.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.