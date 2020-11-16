Sheriff Mark Napier concedes re-election loss to Democrat Chris Nanos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly two weeks after the election, Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier has conceded his loss for re-election.
Napier, a Republican, led the county sheriff’s department since 2016 when he unseated Democrat Chris Nanos, who had replaced a retiring Sheriff Clarence Dupnik.
This year, Nanos ran again and won by about 4,000 votes, taking back the department. The Associated Press called the race not long after election night, however, Napier held off any statements until the last ballots were counted.
Here’s his full statement below:
"I have been respectful of the election process and patiently awaited the final vote counting before making a statement regarding the outcome of my bid for re-election. I have not made a statement before now not out of a desire to be difficult, obstinate or acrimonious. Rather, it was out of an abiding respect for the process and for the sanctity of every vote. Now it appears certain that I have not been successful in re-election.
I will remain actively engaged as our Sheriff until my term expires on December 31 at midnight. In addition to my duties as Sheriff, it will now be my duty to ensure the orderly and efficient transfer of leadership of the department to Sheriff-elect Nanos. Honor, character and the dignity of the office require nothing less of me.
It has been a great honor to serve the people of Pima County as your Sheriff. The people of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are some of the most amazing and capable people with which I have ever had the privilege of working. I have, and always will, hold great affection toward them. We have made significant strides over the past four years that I sincerely hope will continue well into the future to the betterment of public safety for all people of our county."
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.