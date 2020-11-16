Sheriff Mark Napier concedes re-election loss to Democrat Chris Nanos

It has been a great honor to serve the people of Pima County as your Sheriff. The people of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are some of the most amazing and capable people with which I have ever had the privilege of working. I have, and always will, hold great affection toward them. We have made significant strides over the past four years that I sincerely hope will continue well into the future to the betterment of public safety for all people of our county."