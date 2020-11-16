State helps Pima County enforce coronavirus rules

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the pandemic worsens across the nation and in Arizona again, the state is lending a helping hand to the Pima County Health Department.
It has awarded the county a $50,000 grant to help pay for inspectors who assess local businesses' compliance with coronavirus regulations and follow up on complaints.
With the state requiring all restaurants, gyms, bars, nightclubs and movie theaters to require masks, it’s a difficult task for the state to keep track of it all.
“It’s needed to offset the burden of time and staffing to address those concerns,” said Loni Anderson, a sanitation supervisor for the Pima County Health Department. “So it’s definitely helpful.”
But it’s also helpful to the state to have the information before it begins to make decisions about what restrictions to implement or re-implement with rising cases.
“So it’s nice the funds will be there to help us with that too,” Anderson said.
The grant was offered to any county which wanted to participate.
While Arizona does not have a statewide mask mandate, most cities and counties do.
“One-hundred percent of the restaurants in Arizona are required to require masks,” said Dr.Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “100% of movie theaters, bars, nightclubs, the patrons and staff are all required to wear face masks.”
Now, with help from the counties, the state will have a better idea of who’s complying, which will, in turn, give them a better idea of where compliance may be faltering and to better target its efforts.
“I know that’s been heavily discussed with the director as to what those next steps will be so some of that information is sure to be forthcoming,” Anderson said.
Meantime, both the state and county are urging people to avoid small gatherings with people you don’t know, wear masks, social distance and wash your hands.
