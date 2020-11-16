Tucson Rodeo and Parade canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers of the annual Tucson Rodeo have announced the cancellation of the rodeo and parade.
The Tucson Rodeo Committee announced on Monday, Nov. 16, that the parade would be canceled. The announcement came after the news on Thursday, Nov. 12, that the 2021 Tucson Rodeo was canceled.
According to the Tucson Rodeo Committee, the cancellation of the Fiesta de los Vaqueros is due to Pima County health regulations and guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions.
“The health of our spectators, volunteers, contestants, vendors and staff is the upmost priority of the Tucson Rodeo Committee. Current health and safety mandates in Tucson and Pima County regarding social distancing and large gatherings are either too expensive, too complicated or simply not feasible at the Tucson Rodeo and make it impossible to provide the full traditional and historic experience that our attendees expect,” the committee said in a release.
The events surrounding the rodeo, which include the world’s largest non-motorized parade, were scheduled for Feb. 20-28.
The Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum is scheduled to open in January.
The Tucson Rodeo Committee said the rodeo will be back in 2022, scheduled for Feb. 19-27.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.