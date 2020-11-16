Tucson Tamale Company recalls some products for possible plastic contamination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall on some products sold by the Tucson Tamale Company that might be contaminated with hard bits of plastic.
In a public safety announcement, the department stated tomato puree used in some of the company’s tamales could have plastic pieces that could pose a choking hazard or cause damage to teeth and gums. The problem was noticed by Tucson Tamale, according to the announcement, when workers there found pieces of plastic in tomato puree the company receives from an ingredients supplier.
The ready-to-eat chicken and pork tamales were made between Oct. 22 and Nov. 9, according to the USDA announcement.
Sherry Martin, chief executive officer of the company, said anyone who might have purchased the affected tamales can send a picture of their order with the impacted lot number for a refund.
