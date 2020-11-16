University of Arizona tests thousands ahead of the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With just a few days before Thanksgiving break, leaders at the University of Arizona said they have tested 7,541 people during its latest testing blitz.
The university said it’s an increase of 34 percent from the previous week, with a majority of those tests given to off-campus students. Of the 7,541 tested, 65 were positive for the virus, according to a news release from the university.
This comes as the school prepares for Thanksgiving break, thereafter the university will transition to fully online courses to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Until then, the UA will still be under its phase two reopening, which allows classes of no more than 50 to meet in person, the release stated.
Come next semester COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for all students who want to take in-person courses or who plan to live on campus.
In the same release, the school announced its opening a “freezer farm” to store the COVID-19 vaccine on campus, once it’s made widely available.
