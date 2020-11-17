Arizona Athletics sets record in graduate success rate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Athletics Department has set a new record in its Graduate Success Rate (GSR) data for a second consecutive year, posting a score of 87 percent in the NCAA’s most recent data.
Arizona posted marks of 86 percent in 2018 and 2019 and has increased its scores by 20 percent since 2011.
“Continuing our record-breaking success in the classroom is a tremendous point of pride for our entire athletics department,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Arizona Athletics has stayed true to its mission of providing opportunities for our student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions. This most recent academic achievement is a reflection of our commitment to that mission.”
The data released this week covers the graduation rates of student-athletes within six years of enrollment for the classes of 2010 through 2013. Included in Arizona’s score of 87 percent are perfect 100 percent scores from its Women’s Golf, Gymnastics, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis and Beach Volleyball programs.
The annual release of Arizona’s GSR data is just one of the key academic metrics of the athletics department continued excellence. The previous two academic years have seen record-breaking department grade point averages and academic progress rate scores posted by Arizona student-athletes.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.