Banner Health enacts visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health has announced they will no longer be allowing visitors inside their Tucson facilities as of Nov. 18 due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
The following message is from Banner Health:
"To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner – University Medicine location in Tucson, effective 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18. This includes outpatient and ambulatory locations, such as: clinics, urgent cares, imaging centers, surgery centers and occupational health services locations. We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to take the necessary precautions to protect our patients, health care workers and the community.
There are four exceptions to the visitor restrictions:
- Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one guardian or support individual with them.
- Laboring mothers may have one support person with them. Doulas will also be permitted but must leave after the birth.
- Persons with disabilities who, due to the specifics of the disability, require assistance from someone in order to effectively participate in the health care process will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany them while in any Banner facility.
- End of life visitations will be accommodated.
Everyone who enters a Banner – University Medicine facility is subject to a health screening to ensure they are not exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness. In addition, they must have their own mask which should be worn at all times while inside Banner facilities.
About Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and South
Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South are part of Banner – University Medicine, a premier academic medical network. These institutions are academic medical centers for the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson. Included on the two campuses are Diamond Children’s Medical Center and many specialty clinics. The two academic medical centers are part of Arizona-based Banner Health, one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/universitytucson or bannerhealth.com/universitysouth."
