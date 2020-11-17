Banner Health enacts visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

"To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner – University Medicine location in Tucson, effective 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18. This includes outpatient and ambulatory locations, such as: clinics, urgent cares, imaging centers, surgery centers and occupational health services locations. We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to take the necessary precautions to protect our patients, health care workers and the community.