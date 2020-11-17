Banner Health provides alternatives to in-person gatherings this Thanksgiving

Attending a small, outdoor dinner is also an option approved by Banner Health. Please keep in mind that the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 is greater when interacting with others outside of your household. The CDC says there are several factors that contribute to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 at small in-person gatherings. They include: Community levels of COVID-19, exposure during travel, location of the gathering, duration of the gathering, number and crowding of people at the gathering, behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering and behaviors of attendees during the gathering.