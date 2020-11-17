Federal judge rules DACA laws invalid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It was a hopeful weekend for DACA recipients after a judge ruled that Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf was in office unlawfully during the suspension of the program back in July.
One of nearly 24,000 DACA recipients who calls Arizona home said this is the best news he’s heard all year.
“I don’t know any other country. Well I was born in Mexico but right now I consider the U.S. my country," said DACA recipient Aaron Lopez.
Lopez migrated to the U.S. with his parents at the age of eight and has been a DACA recipient since 2013. He said his heart skips a beat when it’s time to renew his permit every year.
“It was close to the expiration time when I received my work permit, but I was feeling nervous and anxious because my employer told me if we don’t get the work permit by this time, you will be laid off.”
Lopez said he’s faced endless challenges like paying four times more for college tuition than U.S. citizens and not having transportation to attend school.
“One of the first obstacles that we had living here in Arizona was that DACA recipients weren’t able to obtain a driver’s license,” said Lopez.
In July, Wolf announced while the future of DACA was under review, it would not allow new applicants and limit renewals to one year instead of two. However, over the weekend a judge’s ruling invalidated Wolf’s suspension of the program.
“The decision was great and, on our side, saying he didn’t have legal authority to be in his position but there’s nothing in the decision that says USCIS has to start taking new applications,” said Ray Ybarra Maldonado, an Arizona immigration attorney.
Despite the great news, Ybarra thinks this is just a victory in the greater battle.
“I’m sure the government will apply for a stay of the order and would make every attempt to not have to take new DACA applications," he added.
While there’s no word if new applications will be accepted or when, Ybarra urged those 300,000 people eligible to apply, not to do so just yet.
“The best thing to do right now is to wait and see if the judge issues a new ruling ordering USCIS to accept new applications and that might happen before Christmas time. If that doesn’t happen, the new administration comes in on January 20th,” Ybarra said.
In a statement DHS says they’ll continue exploring options to ensure its review of DACA continues as intended.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.