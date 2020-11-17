FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breaking more records!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a strong possibility that Tucson will tie 2017 record for the most 90 degree days in a year by the time we reach the end of the week. High pressure building into the region will bring record breaking temperatures (~90 degrees) through the whole work week. For the weekend, temperatures will cool down closer to the average in the low 70s. Things stay dry. Wind will pick up as a front swings through Arizona Saturday.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
