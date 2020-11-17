FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breaking more records!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 17, 2020 at 4:10 AM MST - Updated November 17 at 4:10 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a strong possibility that Tucson will tie 2017 record for the most 90 degree days in a year by the time we reach the end of the week. High pressure building into the region will bring record breaking temperatures (~90 degrees) through the whole work week. For the weekend, temperatures will cool down closer to the average in the low 70s. Things stay dry. Wind will pick up as a front swings through Arizona Saturday.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

