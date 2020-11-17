Green Valley Fire responds to waste fire southwest of Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM MST - Updated November 17 at 3:04 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Green Valley Fire responded to the area of Sheridan and Irvington today for the report of a waste fire at an illegal dumping site.

Officials say the fire started in an illegal “Wildcat Dump” area around 11:08 a.m.

The waste fire included tires and no structures were threatened.

Officials also say no injuries were reported.

Green Valley Fire says this type of fire put out a lot of smoke that was seen for some distance and say it’s most likely human caused.

