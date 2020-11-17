Green Valley Fire responds to waste fire southwest of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Green Valley Fire responded to the area of Sheridan and Irvington today for the report of a waste fire at an illegal dumping site.
Officials say the fire started in an illegal “Wildcat Dump” area around 11:08 a.m.
The waste fire included tires and no structures were threatened.
Officials also say no injuries were reported.
Green Valley Fire says this type of fire put out a lot of smoke that was seen for some distance and say it’s most likely human caused.
