Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine highly effective, Tucson researchers, volunteers play important role

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The race for a COVID-19 vaccine is edging closer and closer to the finish line. Moderna officials said early findings show the company’s vaccine is almost 95 percent effective, while Pfizer also reported early data showing about a 90 percent efficacy rate.
“It’s not just taking care of Tucson, or Arizona, or the US, we’ve got a world of people who have to deal with this,” said Dr. Dr. John McGettigan, owner of Quality of Life Medical and Research Center in Tucson.
Quality of Life Medical and Research Center in Tucson is one of less than a hundred locations around the U.S. testing the Moderna vaccine. Showing an early efficacy rate of 94.5 percent, researchers are confident in the vaccine.
“I think the data so far is showing it’s very safe, and it’s very impressive how efficacious it appears to be,” he said. “I wish I could get mine today.”
More than 900 people in Tucson signed up to be part of the study. Dr. McGettigan said they were the top enrolling site in the county for the Moderna trial that is studying about 30,000 volunteers across the nation. Hundreds signing up to test a technology that has never been approved by the FDA—mRNA, or messenger. It gives the body a code to fight the virus, the same technology used in Pfizer’s vaccine. mRNA technology has been tested or years before the pandemic.
“(mRNA) hasn’t been proven that it works. I think we’re in the process right now of proving that,” said McGettigan.
It could be used to prevent a host of other illnesses later on. The question is, how long the vaccine will work?
Volunteers were given two shots about four weeks apart and will be watched for up to two years as researchers test for continued antibodies to COVID-19 and/or signs and symptoms of the virus.
So far, showing little side effects like chills and fever, the Moderna vaccine is a strong candidate, but not the only one. The federal government has partnered with private industry leaders for a quick vaccine and therapeutics for COVID-19 through Operation Warp Speed and is spending more than $10 billion on six vaccine candidates.
Quality of Life Medical and Research Center plans to enroll in another study, and it needs hundreds of new volunteers. It’s work that could save millions of lives.
“We are going to be enrolling in another study probably starting later this week,” McGettigan said.
To sign up, or for information about participating, email COVID19@QLMC.com.
