Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine highly effective, Tucson researchers, volunteers play important role

More than 900 people in Tucson signed up to be part of the study. Dr. McGettigan said they were the top enrolling site in the county for the Moderna trial that is studying about 30,000 volunteers across the nation. Hundreds signing up to test a technology that has never been approved by the FDA—mRNA, or messenger. It gives the body a code to fight the virus, the same technology used in Pfizer’s vaccine. mRNA technology has been tested or years before the pandemic.