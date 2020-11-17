Outdoor program gives kids access to national forests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More kids now have access to thousands of Forest Service sites across the country thanks to the Every Kid Outdoor program.
The Forest Service expanded the program to include fifth graders and their families, who can now enjoy fee-free sites and free Christmas tree permits throughout the 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release.
The program was originally geared toward fourth-graders and their families to help get them outside and explore other cultures. But, since many fourth-graders weren’t able to take advantage of their vouchers, the Forest Service opened up the opportunity for fifth-graders this school year.
For more information on Every Kid Outdoors vouchers, click here.
