Teachers association calls for tougher COVID restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Association has written three letters to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey asking that he take the lead to insure the safety of teachers as the number of coronavirus cases spirals out of control.
“I have not heard back from the Governor,” said Joe Thomas, the President of the AEA. “I don’t think I’m on his Christmas card list.”
Thomas is calling for a statewide plan which is consistent and transparent, a plan he hopes the Governor will unveil in his first COVID-19 press conference in weeks.
“I’d like to see the governor step forward and lead and say here is our four, five, six point plan to suppress the spread of this virus,” he said.
With cases in Arizona now more than 3,000 a day Thomas said “we have to decide whether we want in person instruction or do we want weekend parties.”
He says it’s one or the other but not both and “that is a decision that educators have no control over.”
The present system, which is to allow each district to make decisions on whether to teach remotely or in person, creates a haphazard maze that is exhausting many teachers.
Some districts have embraced a dual modality system where teachers teach in the classroom and remotely at the same time.
“That is truly exhausting our teachers to the point they don’t know whether they can come back in the next semester,” he said.
There is also a petition to sign to support the AEA and it’s call for the governor to implement stronger measures.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.