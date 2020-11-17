Tucson Medical Center CEO calls on educators to expand in-person learning

“How can the numbers that are reported now, rising to those that prompted schools to be closed across our state in the spring, not affect the COVID data dashboard this week in Pima County or urge Pima County Health officials not to recommend we pull all our schools back into remote learning? How can statements like this one be made from the CEO of Tucson Medical Center,” Foster asked on Facebook. “I do not regret decisions I made, as I trusted the medical professionals at the time that I made them. But not anymore. I can no longer trust that influence and politics are not impacting the recommendations coming from these individuals and organizations I was depending on.”