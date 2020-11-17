Tucson Sugar Skulls announce 2021 season schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s professional indoor football team announced its 16-game season schedule, set to kick off in spring 2021.
The Sugar Skulls will start the season against the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Saturday, April 3, in Prescott Valley. The team will then return to their home arena Sunday, April 11, where they will host the Louisiana Xtreme.
The first round of the Indoor Football League’s 2021 playoffs is scheduled for the last weekend in July 2021 and the United Bowl will kick off the weekend of Aug. 21, 2021.
