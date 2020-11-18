Arizona Secretary of State calls out governor for silence over refuted election results, responds to violent threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just more than two weeks out from the election, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she — along with her family and staff — has been getting violent threats over the results.
In a statement sent Wednesday, Nov. 18, Hobbs wrote, while she was prepared for criticism and anger from some over the election, rhetoric about unfair results and misinformation has fueled distrust in the democratic process.
“... But there are those, including the president, members of Congress and other elected officials, who are perpetuating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust the election results in a manner that violates the oath of office they took It is well past time that they stop. Their words and actions have consequences,” Hobbs wrote in the statement.
Hobbs also called out Gov. Doug Ducey for his general silence over claims that results across the country are unfair or wrong.
This comes as President Donald Trump is challenging the results of the election — in which he lost by nearly six million votes, according to the Associated Press — across the country. One lawsuit filed by the Arizona GOP, which has since been dismissed by a judge earlier this month, claimed thousands of ballots were mishandled in Maricopa County.
The president has challenged results in other states as well, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, all states the AP declared President-Elect Joe Biden the winner.
Read Hobb’s full statement, below:
"The truth is, I was prepared for these threats of violence and vitriol. I have been a social worker for many years and can anticipate this reaction when certain people feel powerless and angry. These actions are utterly abhorrent, especially when directed at my family and my staff. They are a symptom of a deeper problem in our state and country – the consistent and systematic undermining of trust in each other and our democratic process. Arizonans deserve to know that elections are safe and secure.
"This does not excuse the perpetrators. Their continued intimidation tactics will not prevent me from performing the duties I swore an oath to do. Our democracy is tested constantly, it continues to prevail, and it will not falter under my watch.
"But there are those, including the president, members of Congress and other elected officials, who are perpetuating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust the election results in a manner that violates the oath of office they took. It is well past time that they stop. Their words and actions have consequences.
"Now, I am calling on other leaders in this state, including the governor whose deafening silence has contributed to the growing unrest, to stand up for the truth. When facing unimaginable challenges this election year, Arizonans stepped up. More people are registered to vote in our state than ever before, election participation has been at historic highs, thousands answered the call to work at voting locations during a pandemic, and people made their voices heard.
“This should be a time for thanking voters and election workers for their incredible commitment during unprecedented challenges. In that spirit, I offer my gratitude and express my admiration for the Arizonans who inspire trust in our democracy.”
