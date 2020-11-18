From chasing to racing: Former ASU defensive end Mills finds thrills as NASCAR jackman

“The pit stop starts and stops with him,” Haaland said. "You can’t do anything until the right side of the car is up in the air, which is his first job, and then the car can’t leave until the left side tires are changed and he drops the car. What Kellen brings as a leader to that group – and really since he’s taken over in May of last year as the jackman on the No. 11 – that team has just excelled and improved weekly to now where they’re a legitimate top-three team in the sport, and a lot of that is that way Kellen came in and kind of changed the entire culture on that team.