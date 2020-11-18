FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the records keep falling!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly clear and dry with record or near-record heat through Friday. A trough begins to approach Friday through the weekend. This will bring a slight increase in cloud cover and wind. After the wind picks up, cooler air moves in for the weekend as high temperatures drop to the 70s. Still dry.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
