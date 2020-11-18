Gov. Ducey announces newest efforts against COVID-19 in Arizona

By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 18, 2020 at 2:44 PM MST - Updated November 18 at 2:45 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the state’s latest mitigation strategies against the coronavirus- this as the holiday season approaches and the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona increases.

The latest actions against the coronavirus include:

- A $25 million boost to bolster hosiptal staffing.

- A guidance by the Arizona Department of Health Services for holiday gatherings.

- Launching COVID-19 testing sites and health campaigns at airports, due to the increase in holiday travel.

- Doubling on public service announcements to increase awareness and action against COVID-19.

- Ensuring mask use on school grounds and buses.

- Ensuring up-to-date data on COVID-19 vaccinations in Arizona.

