Looking to adopt? First 48 adoptions covered at PACC Nov. 21-22

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In celebration of the holidays and in an effort to find more pets a home, Central Pet and Boss Dog will cover pet adoption fees for the first 48 adoptions at Pima Animal Care Center on Nov. 21 and 22.
All adopted dogs will get to go home with Boss Dog Yogurt samples and those still at the shelter will get yogurt on Thanksgiving day.
Pima Animal Care Center is still operating by appointment only and anyone interested in adopting a pet will need to make an appointment HERE.
Other participating brands offering free samples and specials this weekend include: CATWATER, Meowijuana, and Holistic Hound.
