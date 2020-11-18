Tucson International Airport to implement COVID testing site ahead of Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the holidays quickly approach an increase in holiday travel is expected, and due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 across Arizona, authorities are having to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus.
As of Nov. 20, the Tucson International Airport will open COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving. Testing will be free and will be available to those traveling through the Tucson airport.
This comes as Arizona Gov. Ducey announced the latest mitigation plans against the virus on Wednesday, Nov. 18. And aside from increasing COVID-19 testing, the state will also increase health campaigns at Arizona airports.
The testing location at TIA will be located in the baggage claim area near Carousel #5 and will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 a.m. Results are said to be available in 72 hours or less.
“Having this service available to travelers coming in to our community will allow them to make smart decisions about their plans after they arrive,” said Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.
“While people should not travel while they are sick, this site will provide early results for those coming into our community who may have symptoms or may be worried about their exposure to others.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.