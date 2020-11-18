University of Arizona working to support startups amid pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While many businesses have closed because of the pandemic, the University of Arizona’s Center for Innovation is working to help local startups.
UACI has teamed up with R&A CPAs to sponsor one promising startup team with resources, facilities, services, and expert guidance to grow its business.
The winning technology-based startup company will receive a sponsored year’s admission into UACI. Also included with entrance into the program and space at UACI, the startup will be given help to develop a business plan, identify target markets, refine their prototype, prepare a pitch presentation, secure investment, and successfully launch into the market.
“Even though this is a crazy time in the world of COVID, we do think there are opportunities to help technology companies that are in a startup mode to move forward,” sponsor of the competition, Phillip Dalrymple, said.
While opening a business during this pandemic is a pretty difficult task, Dr. Abraham Jalbout, the winner of the last startup competition, said applying is something people should really consider.
“Taking advantage of this time in the world is a good opportunity for everybody. Everybody is more connected than usual. So I think that things are moving faster; it’s just preparing for the next phases,” Jalbout said.
Jalbout believes starting a business during the pandemic helped move his business along faster because every aspect was done with a no-nonsense, must get done to survive attitude.
He said he couldn’t have done it without the university and his sponsor backing him the entire way.
If you’re interested, applications close on Dec. 2.
The winning team will be announced on Dec. 18.
For more information or to apply, click HERE.
