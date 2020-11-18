Wildfire destroys, damages 20 homes in Reno neighborhood

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds has destroyed or damaged about 20 homes in a Reno neighborhood and forced the evacuation of hundreds more.
The fire that started Tuesday, Nov. 17, in was one of several blazes near the Nevada-California border.
Reno’s fire chief says that up to 500 homes had been threatened by the fire that grew to more than two square miles within hours of igniting. Firefighters stopped the progress of the Reno fire overnight into Wednesday.
In California near the state line with Nevada, officials believe another wildfire was believed to have burned some homes in the small community of Walker.
