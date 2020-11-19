Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Group makes 11,000 masks, never stops volunteering

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Every week, we are rewarding those in the community who go above and beyond. A group of women have helped protect thousands in our community, sewing masks since March.
When the pandemic hit, Connie Remetch, Pat Rapp, Lynne Jensen and about a dozen other women in the Voyager RV Resort, hit the sewing machine.
“I’m sure all of us have made well over a thousand masks,” said Jensen.
Their group has now sewn 11,400 masks for Arizonans to help protect themselves from the virus. Now, they will tackle hundreds more for El Rio Health.
“When we started there weren’t even enough masks for the medical personnel,” said Remetch.
They will be making masks for the foreseeable future and for “As long as there’s a need,” they said.
Their giving does not stop at the thread, they are yearly volunteers for the Salvation Army Toy Drive— 2020 is no different.
“This is my Christmas. My kids are grown,” said Rapp. “I never get tired of giving back.”
The group has helped thousands with their masks so far this year and will help thousands more have a Christmas this year. For this reason, they are the Heart and Sol of Tucson.
“Tucson is such a fabulous place to live, and there are so many people out there doing fabulous things,” said Rapp.
Casino Del Sol is our sponsor for the Heart and Sol of Tucson. If you have someone you think embodies the “Heart and Sol of Tucson,” please nominate them here.
