SILVER ALERT: TPD says Mary Connor has been found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department says Midtown officers have found 69-year-old Mary Connor and she has been reunited with her family.
TPD thanks everyone who shared information on social media during her search.
Tucson Police are asking for public assistance while they search for a vulnerable adult woman in Tucson.
69-year-old Mary Connor was last seen this afternoon near the area of Tucson Boulevard and Grant Road.
Mary is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve striped shirt and blue pants.
If you have seen Mary or know any information about her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
