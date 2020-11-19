UPDATE: First responders at the scene of fatal crash on I-10 at Sunset Road exit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-10 westbound near the Sunset Road this afternoon.
Arizona DPS officials say a passenger vehicle struck a parked construction vehicle westbound on I-10 at milepost 252. The collision occurred on the frontage road.
Westbound I-10 is open, but there is a heavy backup near the crash scene.
Sunset Road exit is currently blocked by first responders and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
The Arizona DPS is on scene investigating the crash.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for more details.
